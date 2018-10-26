Quesnel Bantam hockey team dominant at home tournament

The Quesnel Thunder beat out teams from Smithers, Prince Rupert, North West District, Williams Lake and Vernon to capture first place at their Bantam Rep home tournament this weekend (Oct 19-21). Contributed photo

Quesnel’s Bantam rep hockey team were feeling good going into their home tournament last weekend (Oct 19-21) but they had no idea they were going to go undefeated.

The Thunder clapped through teams from Smithers, Prince Rupert, North West District and Williams Lake by showing grit and determination.

“One of the biggest things that came from all the coaches we faced was that every single kid on our team never quit,” says Bantam general manager, Mike Ernst, “They never stopped.”

The first team they matched up against was Smithers. Although they were down 1-0 early, Kaden Ernst scored the team’s first couple goals to help lead them to a 3-2 character victory that set the tone for the rest of the tournament.

Up next was a skilled bunch from Prince Rupert, who had defeated Williams Lake the night before. As Williams Lake had won the tournament the year before, the Quesnel squad knew they would have to play their best. They did just that from whistle-to-whistle, earning a 5-1 win, in what Ernst described as a very physical game.

Cale Parker, who was playing as an alternate player, stepped up on the defensive end in a big way. Parker, who has played rep in the past, chose to play in house league this year but still practices with his old team mates and opted to join in to help reinforce their back end.

The final game of the round robin was against last-minute entry North West District. Made up of players from Houston, Vanderhoof and other towns in between, the squad only agreed to join the tournament after much pleading once Prince George had to cancel their entry.

Despite not having much time to prepare, they were no pushovers and tested the home squad in a 2-1 game that was a back and forth affair.

Since North West District finished the tourney as the fourth seed and Quesnel took the number one, the teams re-matched and this time the Thunder had them figured out, resulting in a 5-1 win.

Carter Hesselgrave was the top player for either team, scoring a hat trick to propel the team to victory.

The final was against previous winners, Williams Lake who had knocked off Prince Rupert in the semi-final.

Despite playing last year’s champs, the Quesnel squad had too much momentum on their side to pump the breaks and rolled over the team from south on Highway 97 by a score of 7-2.

Damon Lee scored a hat trick, Taylor Knott made several saves when called upon and Kaden Ernst walloped a Williams Lake player with a monster hit that kept the home team’s spirits high.

“The work ethic was good to see,” says Ernst of the tourney’s result, “Especially out of the kids who are just coming in who are not used to hitting.

And then the second years led by example,” he added, “We’ve had a couple years of struggle and it’s good to be back in the W column again.”

While the team will certainly celebrate the tourney win, they are already practicing for the next round robin in Kamloops next week.

