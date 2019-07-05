Quesnel archer qualifies for provincial 3D team

Lora-Lee Murray will be one of eight BC shooters competing in Prince Albert, Sask.

Lora-Lee Murray accomplished the goal of shooting for Team B.C. she had set for herself this year. Ronan O’Doherty photo

The Quesnel River Archers’ Lora-Lee Murray has qualified to join Team B.C. at the Canadian National 3D Archery Championships in Prince Albert, Sask.

Her scores at the B.C. 3D Archery Championships in Williams Lake two weeks ago were good enough to land her on the squad.

She is one of eight team members who will shoot for Team B.C. at the games, and she will be competing in the Female Barebow category.

Murray, whose husband and daughter also shoot for the club, has been interested in shooting at the national level for some time.

“I set a goal for myself a while ago,” she says, “and I got side-tracked with family and school, but when I finished school this year, I said to my husband, ‘This year, I’m making the provincial 3D team.'”

Murray says it was a little scary putting her name forward for consideration, but she was fairly confident in her training and performance in some small shoots in town and down in 100 Mile House. Her pairing at the Williams Lake meet helped out immensely too.

“The fabulous thing was they put me with a lady that doesn’t shoot in the same category, but she shoots at the same level,” says Murray. “So we competed in a friendly competition to get ourselves better [results], and it got us both where we need to be.”

In order to prepare for the shoot, the Quesnel archer has been reading some books on competing that outline how to get an edge in the mental game. Murray has also been consulting with some of her peers from Williams Lake who have shot at both the national and international level.

If she is able to have a strong showing in Prince Albert, there will be an opportunity to compete for Canada at the World 3D Archery Championships, which will be held in Lac la Biche, Alb., Sept. 2-8.

While, Murray hopes to secure herself a medal in Saskatchewan, she is mostly just pleased to be able to take part.

“The eight [members of Team B.C.] have the potential to win money, so that would be nice, but honestly, I’m just going this year for the exposure. I want to see how it is and try it out.

“It my first time there, so if I make the podium, I’ll be ecstatic.”

