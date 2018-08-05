Quesnel and District Riding Club had a busy July

The club became the first working equitation champter in B.C.

Members of the Quesnel and District Riding Club show off their hard-earned ribbons at a recent meet. Contributed photo

Quesnel & District Riding Club (QDRC) hosted a fun summer show at Bouchie Lake Riding Arena last Sunday (July 29).

High temperatures did not stop a great turnout. More than 20 English and western riders of all ages took part in dressage tests, flat classes and a jumping course.

Prior to that, the club also played host to its second working equitation clinic and first working equitation show on June 29- July 1.

Working equitation is a well-known discipline in Europe that is beginning to grow in popularity in the United States and Canada. Founded in Portugal, Spain, France and Italy, the sport quickly expanded to Sweden, Germany, the UK and Brazil.

It promotes the equitation techniques developed in countries that use riding horses to work on farms, ranches and with livestock.

Horsemen and women, riding every breed of horse in disciplines ranging from classical dressage to western cow horse competitions, try their hand at the precision and unity of horse and rider needed to excel at the sport.

Working equitation is comprised of three or four phases including working dressage, and ease of handling with approximately 14 obstacles and speed/timed obstacles.

Apart from the foundational dressage training needed, the horses need to be agile and bold.

These are horses that you could use in the field for opening gates, crossing over bridges and herding cattle. This competition brings the outdoor country atmosphere into the confines of an arena, which makes it a very popular spectator as well as rider sport.

QDRC are very proud to become the first Working Equitation Chapter in B.C., which means it can host official shows at Bouchie Lake.

For more information about the riding club or events, call Sarah at 250-249-9667.