Queens’ slo-pitch league tournament sees record team turnout last weekend

It was a record turnout at the Queens’ slo-pitch league tournament last weekend in Terrace.

Ten teams came out to compete in the ladies’ slowpitch games from July 19 to 21, crowning the Diamond Diggers from Prince Rupert as champions for the third year in a row with a 7-0 win against the #I’d Hit That team from Kitimat.

The Strikeforce team from Terrace placed third in the semifinals during their final battle against the Diamond Diggers.

Players from Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Smithers and Terrace participated in the tournament.

That same weekend, the men also held their Kings’ slo-pitch league, with the Terrace Reds’ team taking first place and Stallion in second.

