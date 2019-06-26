Qualicum Beach Triathlon goes June 30

During the Canada Day weekend, close to 450 athletes will be competing at 22nd Annual Quality Foods Qualicum Beach Triathlon.

The race for youngsters is one of the popular events of the Qualicum Beach Triathlon. — File photo

The popular triathlon will take place at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre on June 30 starting at 8 a.m. The competition features a 400-metre swim, 20.5-kilometre bike ride and a 5K run for adult athletes. For youth aged 12-17 years, they have to complete 200-metre swim, 12.3K bike and 2.5K run. For minors 8-11 years, they will engage in a 100-metre swim, 4.1K bike and 1K run.

This year, the event has added a new attraction, a Duathlon — a combination of 5K run, 20.5K bike, and 2.5K run. It is also serves as a qualifying event for the 2020 Multisport World Championships in Almere, Netherlands.

Also this Sunday, Startline Timing joins the Qualicum Beach Triathlon team. A state-of-the-art chip timing will be used to create the best possible experience for participants. Athletes will be able to see their results immediately by logging on to StartlineTiming.com and will be able to use an interactive display that uses the course map, to track the anticipated location of a participant.

— NEWS STAFF

​