Qualicum Beach rink tops Zone 4 curling playdowns

The Qualicum Beach Curling Club team of Ken Calthorpe, third Richard Miller, second Doug Thompson, lead John Hayley and alternate Jeoff Leney won Zone 4 of the Pacific Coast Masters Curling Association Playdowns. (Peter McClusky Photo)

Qualicum Beach Curling Club will again have team that will be playing in the BC Masters Curling Championships, set for March 10-14 in Penticton.

The rink, with skip Ken Calthorpe, third Richard Miller, second Doug Thompson, lead John Hayley and alternate Jeoff Leney won Zone 4 of the recent Pacific Coast Masters Curling Association Playdowns.

They earned a berth in the BC Interior Masters/Pacific Coast Masters Combined Provincial Championships.

Calthorpe said that this is the fourth year in a row that a team from Qualicum Beach Curling Club has won the Zone 4 playdowns.

“It must be something in the air and water,” he quipped.

• Meanwhile the Qualicum Beach Curling Club recently hosted its ladies bonspiel.

It was the 55th anniversary of the annual event. It drew 24 teams from Qualicum Beach, Parksville, Comox, Port Alberni, Nanaimo and Vancouver.

Playing in their home rink proved to be an advantage for Qualicum Beach Curling Club teams as they swept all the events.

The winners:

A Event – Debbie Phillippe, Wendy Anderson, Alyssa Sommerfeld, Val Jeffery

B Event – Darcie Demchuk, Libby Whitfield, Ellen Coates, Judy Maitland

C Event – Joanne Wilson, Tru Freeman, Sylvia Hickey, Leah Miltenberger

D Event – Janet Suter, Ann Fyfe, (Missing-Shirley Wong, Shelley Goertzen)

— NEWS Staff, submitted

