Qualicum Beach golfer shows no rust after winter layoff

Goodfellow finishes second in his first tournament of the year

Aiden Goodfellow qualified for both the BC Golf Junior Boys Championship and the International Junior Masters In New York after finishing second at the MJT Humber College PGM Classic. — Jurgen Kaminski/BC Golf

The long winter break didn’t seem to affect Aidan Goodfellow’s golf game.

The 17-year-old Qualicum Beach golfer played his first tournament this year at the 20th MJT Humber College PGM Classic in Coquitlam, March 17-19 and finished second in the junior division, shooting 72-73-70 for 215.

“That definitely was a good way to start the season,” said Goodfellow, who is in Grade 12 at Kwalikum Secondary School. “I was looking for a win there but it was just as nice to put in some good numbers to start the year.”

The tournament, presented by TaylorMade Golf, was won by Andy Kim of Langley, who posted scores of 69-71-71 to place him low overall at five under par.

Goodfellow, who had a strong 2017 season, is pleased with the way he played considering the long winter layoff.

“It was not bad,” Goodfellow said. “I was hitting the ball pretty good the whole week. Putting is what saved me a few times. It’s nice to be back in tournament mode again after a long time off. I was pretty happy with the way the tournament had gone. It looks like it’s going to be a pretty good year.”

In finishing second, Goodfellow qualified to play at the International Junior Masters in East Aurora, New York, and also clinched a berth at the BC Golf Junior Boys Championships. However, Goodfellow opted to bypass the New York event and has chosen to compete at the B.C. championship.

“They’re just too close to each other,” said Goodfellow. “It doesn’t really make any sense to give me exemptions with tournaments that almost overlap with each other. It would be cool to go down to New York but it’s going to be a lot more expensive and things.”

Goodfellow also pointed out he doesn’t need to impress any university scouts as he has signed a letter of intent to attend Simon Fraser University and join its golf program this coming September.

“I turned down some offers from schools in the United States,” said Goodfellow. “I still get a scholarship at SFU and it’s just across the pond. It’s going to be more expensive in the U.S.”

Goodfellow kept his game sharp during the offseason by playing at Morningstar Golf Course. He said that he had worked on his driving and short game but is now putting more emphasis on his mental preparations.

The next tournament for the Qualicum Beach golfer will be the Future Links, to be held at Bear Mountain in Victoria in May. Last year he finished sixth overall in the tourney and he is hoping to better that result.

Goodfellow needs to do well at the tournaments he is targeting in the months ahead as he wants to get a world amateur golf ranking.

“Definitely tough, but I think I can do it,” said Goodfellow.