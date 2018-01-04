Qualicum Beach curler to play in Scotland spiel

Rob Findlay will be representing the Qualicum Beach Curling Club at the Strathcona Cup in Scotland from Jan. 10 to Feb. 3. — Submitted photo

Rob Findlay is heading to Scotland to represent Canada and the Qualicum & District Curling Club at the Strathcona Cup, which runs from Jan. 10 to Feb. 3, 2018.

The Strathcona Cup is the oldest international curling competition in the world. It first started in 1902 and it is contested every fifth year between Canada and Scotland, with each country hosting it every 10 years.

In 2013, 60 curlers from Scotland visited Canada and Qualicum & District Curling Club hosted four of the teams.

Findlay was part of the organizing committee and also played in the competition with the teams from the Qualicum Club, winning three of the four games. Local club members came together to organize a very well-received event, according to both Scotland teams and local club members.

Findlay was selected as one of 40 participants in the 2018 cup, from more than 300 applicants from across Canada. There was a selection committee made up of 10 members from across Canada who base their selection on club involvement, community involvement and curling accomplishments.

Findlay’s resume includes being an active member in the Qualicum Beach club for the past nine years; serving on the club’s board as director of leagues and bonspiels; league captain for senior men’s for five years and co-chair for several men’s bonspiels; and volunteering at two Provincial Men’s Championships at the Parksville Curling Club.

In 2016, Findlay played third with Bruce Feltham, winning the B.C. Provincial PCMCA Guy Philips Championship.

In 2015, also as Feltham’s third, he played on the winning rink in the Provincial Combined PCMCA and B.C. Interior Masters Curling Assoc., McAllister Trophy for Over-60 Master Curlers.

In 2011, he played third with skip Rick Dunn and placed runner-up in the Curl B.C. Provincial Championships.

In 1977, Findlay skipped a team that won District 14A out of Owen Sound for Ontario Provincial Playdowns

In 1983 and 1984, Findlay skipped a team in the NS Provincial Brier Championship that placed second runner-up.

Findlay said he is honoured to be representing Qualicum & District Curling Club at this prestigious event and, being of Scottish heritage, is really looking forward to the tour and visiting Scotland for the first time. Findlay and the rest of the Canadian Team can be followed during the Strathcona Cup competition at www.strathconacup100.ca.

— Submitted by Peggy Aikman