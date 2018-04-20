QB lawn bowls set to move outdoors

The Qualicum Beach Lawn Bowling Club is now moving to its outdoor facility for the spring season.

The trio of Bob Findlay, Joyce Findlay and Joe Randazzo won the Qualicum Foods Trophy Tournament that was held recently at the Qualicum Beach Lawn Bowling Club. The event was the curtain closer for the club's indoor lawn bowling season. â€” Ken Davies photo

The Qualicum Beach Lawn Bowling Club is now moving to its outdoor facility for the spring season.

The club concluded its indoor lawn bowling season with the staging of the Qualicum Foods Trophy Tournament that was held last week.

Lifting this year’s memorial trophy were the trio of Bob Findlay, Joyce Findlay and Joe Randazzo.

The club starts its outdoor season on May 1. It is holding an Open House this weekend, April 21-22, from noon to 4:30 p.m. both days.

Those wishing to try out lawn bowling are encouraged to come out to the Open House and learn about the sport from the members.

The QBLBC is located at 665 Jones St., Qualicum Beach. Lawn Bowling is played indoors and outdoors whole year round.

For more information you can go online at www.qblbc.com/contact.html.

— Ken Davies Submission