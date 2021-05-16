Putting graduating Quesnel dancers in the spotlight – Elledae Armstrong

Armstrong has performed at the Quesnel Festival of the Arts for more than a decade

Elledae Armstrong is one of four dancers who participated in their final Quesnel Festival of the Arts dance festival. Armstrong has competed in 12 straight festivals. (Submitted Photo)

The Quesnel Festival of the Performing Arts is passing on its thanks by honouring four dancers who performed for the final time at the festival in 2021.

Elledae Armstrong, Emily Milliken-Heape, Emily Nelson and Amy Vardy will be graduating from the program this year, and managed to compete at a virtual dance festival.

“We have watched these young ladies perform and grow as dancers through-out the years. We are extremely proud of their accomplishments,” a news release from the festival reads.

DANCER PROFILE

– Elledae Armstrong

Elledae Armstrong has participated in the festival for 12 years, placing first in Musical Interpretation Ballet, Musical Interpretation Jazz, Jazz, Lyrical Jazz, Variety, Modern, Contemporary and Contemporary Ballet on 2021.

“Since I was a little girl I would count down the days until The Quesnel Dance Festival,” she said. “Everything about the festival is supportive and fun. It is a positive learning opportunity for all dancers and we are lucky to have something so amazing in Quesnel.”

Armstrong added her thanks to the Festival of Performing Arts Society, the Quesnel Arts Council, the Quesnel Rotary Club, who supported the purchase of virtual dance competition software, and the community of dance in Quesnel.

Armstrong also placed second in Interpretive Modern and Interpretive Contemporary and was the recipient of three trophies in Musical Interpretation Ballet, Contemporary, and Contemporary Ballet.

“I am truly grateful for each and every experience and opportunity dance has given me,” she said. “Travelling throughout the province, meeting many lovely and talented dancers, learning from choreographers, teaching little ballerinas, and most of all being able to dance and perform.”

She also received the Top Overall Score in Modern Dance and was the recipient of the Overall Modern Artistic Performance Award. Armstrong was also awarded the QFPA Professional Growth Bursary. She was selected and will be representing Quesnel as the Modern III Senior Competitor for the BC Performing Arts Provincial Festival.

“This year, I completed my Canadian Dance Teachers Association Jazz Exam and received a Jazz Gold Star Medal,” Armstrong said. “Going forward, I plan to continue with exams and training and hope to share many other positive experiences and opportunities with dancers. Happy dancing everyone!”

