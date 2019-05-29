Put your sports trivia mind to work for a good cause

Are you sports-minded?

There are still a few spots available at the sports trivia night this Saturday, presented by Red Arrow Brewing and Cowichan Valley Autos and benefitting Nourish Cowichan.

Registration starts at 6:30 p.m., and the fun begins at 7 p.m. The $50 fee includes entry into the contest, beverages and pizza all night. The event will be accompanied by a silent auction with items donated by local NHL players.

All proceeds go to Nourish Cowichan

Teams of six can enter, or individuals can sign up and be assigned to a team.

For more information or to register, contact Red Arrow Brewing at 250-597-0037.