Punching through a pandemic: Archer looks to improve pro record in first event since Jan. 2020

Quesnel boxer Shawn Archer will be in the first match of Empire Promotions "The Resurgance" PPV

Shawn ‘Ugly’ Archer’s nickname isn’t about looks, although he’s quick to point out he isn’t the most handsome person.

It’s also about Archer’s style inside the boxing ring. The ‘Ugly’ name is such a part of his brand, it’s adorned on his ring trunks.

“Win or lose doesn’t bother me as long as I put on a show,” Archer said. “We’re athletes, but at the end of the day we’re entertainers, too. People who put on entertaining shows get more calls for more fights. I’m pretty sure I have more fight of the night trophies than winning trophies.”

The Quesnel boxer, who fights out of the 2 Rivers Boxing Club, will look to improve his professional record to 2-0 when he takes on Toronto’s Daniel Roach during Empire Boxing’s The Resurgence pay-per-view (PPV) in Vancouver on Friday, April 30 at 6 p.m.

“This is a strictly PPV show. No crowd, strict COVID precautions,” he said. “Nothing is going to stop this fight. Travel restrictions are waived because this is my job.”

The 33-year-old turned pro at a tough time. After over 100 amateur bouts, he won his debut pro fight by technical knockout in the third round in January of 2020, just a couple months before the COVID-19 pandemic shut sports down.

“The uncertainty of everything has been ridiculous,” he said. “I would train hard for a few months, think to myself: ‘What am I doing? This is exhausting.'”

Archer’s training regimen included road running, and individual training, but didn’t include sparring due to pandemic regulations.

“The old saying is if you stay ready, you never have to get ready,” he said.

Archer was approached in February to fight in Quebec on two weeks notice, but was forced to decline because it was on too short notice. He got two months notice for the fight against Roach, and jumped at the opportunity.

“It’ll be a shock to the system,” he said. “I’m a pressure fighter, and pressure fighters are known for just non-stop aggression and good work ethic.”

Archer will be in the first fight in the province in over a year, as his bout is set to open the show.

“I like going on first because the waiting is the hardest part,” he said. “After seven weeks you’re sore and aggravated and you just can’t wait to get in there. Waiting 20 minutes for someone else to fight seems like an eternity.”

For Archer, going on first means putting on a good show, and his “ugly” style means getting up close and personal with a longer opponent.

“I’m an inside brawler, so getting hit really isn’t a big shock for me,” he said. “I’ll take two good ones to give one good one. I’m just happy to fight again. Everybody is.”

Archer thanked his sponsors, Quesnel Roofing, Murray Restorations, Regency Chrysler and Alberta’s Rig Hand Distillery. He also heaped praise onto Wally Doern for keeping the club open as much as possible during the pandemic.

Archer said the clock is ticking after a long amateur career, and the COVID-19 pandemic means he’ll be looking to fight on as many cards as possible in the coming years.

“I’m giving myself a realistic timeline,” Archer said. “I’ve got until 35 to get as many pro fights as possible, and probably by then I’ll hang ’em up. I don’t want to end up being a punching bag.”

The Resurgence card features seven all-Canadian matchups headlined by a east/west Canadian Professional Boxing Council unification lightweight fight between Josh Jauncey and Brian Samuel.

A $30 virtual ticket to the event is available on www.empireboxingenterprises.com.

READ MORE: Quesnel boxer wins professional debut

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer