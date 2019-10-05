Public encouraged to ‘Give It A Try’

This year, the North Island Zone sent 431 participants to the 55+ BC Games in Kelowna, the highest attendance to date. Athletes from Zone 2 came home with 254 medals.

Some of the North Island athletes who took part in the 55+ BC Games in Kelowna posed for a photo, Saturday at the Vanier track in Courtenay. Zone 2 sent 431 participants, its highest-ever attendance. Our athletes won 254 medals. Scott Stanfield photo

As an incentive to get involved and to share the positive experiences that come with partaking in the annual Games, Comox Recreation is hosting a free event dubbed, Give It A Try, on Saturday, Oct. 19 from noon – 2:30 p.m. at the Comox Community Centre, 1855 Noel Ave.

In association with the BC Recreation and Parks Association, and the 55+ Games, the event will feature four sports and games included in the 2020 Games in Richmond. Pickleball, badminton, table tennis and cribbage will be on site for anyone 54 and older wanting to give the sports a try. No experience is necessary.

If you’re an athlete from the past, or wish to learn a new activity, this is your chance to participate, learn and have some fun with expert mentors ready to encourage and inspire you.

Pre-registration is required. Please call and register in barcode #10006.

Refreshments will be provided, and prizes given to those who participate in the four activities.

To pre-register, visit or call the Comox Community Centre at (250) 339-2255.

Space is limited.