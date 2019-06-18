Provincial rodeo titles for Sardis secondary student

Ryley-Ray Wilson was the best in B.C. in two events at the High School Rodeo Association Finals.

Grade 9 Sardis secondary school student Ryley-Ray Wilson just collected two provincial titles at the B.C. Highschool Rodeo Association Finals.

The rodeo was held June 7-9 in Fort St. John.

Wilson earned her championships in the ‘girls cutting’ and ‘reined cow horse’ events, and qualified to compete at the National High School Rodeo Finals in Rock Springs, Wyoming and the Canadian High School Rodeo Finals (July 26-28) in Merritt.

The teenager has international experience under her belt. She competed at the National Reined Cowhorse Association Celebration of Champions World Championship in Fort Worth, Texas last January, where she placed eighth in the Youth Bridle Worlds.