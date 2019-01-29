Provincial Curling Results: Team Geall falters in repeat bid

Sarah Wark lines up a shot in Draw 2 on Tuesday afternoon Ronan O’Doherty photos

Last year’s Men’s and Women’s champions are not having a good day as Team Geall joins Team Van Osch as vanquished teams in their first games.

Abbotsford’s Team Geall ran up against Team Montgomery, who applied constant pressure from the start.

The Victoria side went up 6-1 after four ends, and prevailed 9-2 for their first win of the tournament.

Team Joanisse blew open a tight affair with Kelowna’s Team Eden by scoring four in the ninth end to come away with a 10-4 victory.

2019’s BC Junior Curling Champions, Team Tardi also started off the Men’s tournament with a win against Team Wenzek.

The 8-5 success was probably all the sweeter, as skip Tyler Tardi was playing against his brother Jordan who plays lead for Team Wenzek.

In Women’s action Kamloops/ Royal City’s Team Brown was able to hang on for a hard fought 8-5 win over Team Richards.

They were up 4-1 through four and were able to keep a steady head for the remainder of the game.

Abbotsford’s Team Wark used excellent strategy and some patience to outlast a resilient Team Hudyma in a difficult battle that took 11 ends to decide.

They scored one in the final end to win 6-5.

