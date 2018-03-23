Provincial basketball tournament wraps up

Golden Secondary School's senior boys basketball team wound up their season at the B.C. boys basketball provincials in Langley B.C., placing 13th in all of B.C.'s Single A schools, after winning the Kootenay Zone finals.

Golden Secondary School’s senior boys basketball team wound up their season at the B.C. boys basketball provincials in Langley B.C., placing 13th in all of B.C.’s Single A schools, after winning the Kootenay Zone finals.

The Single A division, based on size of school, draws teams from small rural schools as well as private schools throughout the province.

Pitted against the team who moved on to win the Single A title for their first game, the boys faced tough competition against Heritage Christian School.

During that first game, they also lost their number two starter, Arun Ranadawa, when he rolled his ankle in the first quarter, subsequently sidelining him for the remainder of the tournament. The rest of the team stepped up and played hard. The heartbreaker game was the second, when they lost to Fort Saint James by one point. The boys rallied, and came out strong the next two days with 8:30 a.m. starts against Gold River and Fraser Lake, taking two wins to round out the tournament. The team maintained their ranking through the tournament.

John Oszust, team captain, walked away from the provincial tournament nominated to the B.C. boys basketball all star selection. Their coach, Len Oszust, committed countless hours to the team.

“The team came together for the first time this year. Working hard in practices and coming together as a team. Leaving it all on the court. Great job gentlemen,” he said.

The senior boys basketball team thanks everyone who helped them get to Langley. The team was happy to represent Golden on the provincial scene.

Many people helped behind the scenes help through the season. And, team manager Jim de Bolebec took on many extra commitments to the team this season, helping to lead their way to success.