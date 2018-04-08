Provincial archery competition in Maple Ridge

Competitors from across the Lower Mainland gathered at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre for the event

Archers from across the Lower Mainland took part in the B.C. Junior Olympian Program on Sunday in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Six members of the Maple Ridge Archery Club are competing in the B.C. Junior Olympian Program on Sunday.

The Maple Ridge Archery Club, on behalf of B.C. Archery, is hosting the provincial championship for indoor archery at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre.

There are 68 archers from across the Lower Mainland that range in age from 10-years to 17-years-old taking part in the event.

In addition parallel events are being held in Prince George for the Northern and Interior B.C. junior archers and in Comox for those on Vancouver Island.

The format of the competition is two Canadian-300 rounds shot back-to-back on the same day with a 20-minute break in between.

Once the scores have been submitted by each of the venues, the Provincial JOP Coordinator will tabulate the scores and issue awards to the top 5 athletes in each category.

The results will be posted on the B.C. Archery Association website.

The competition runs until 2 p.m. today.