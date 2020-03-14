Pro Wrestling to lay down the smack down in Barriere

Wrestling is coming to Barriere for the first time ever on March 22.

Wrestling is coming to Barriere for the first time ever on March 22.

Thrash Wrestling, a professional wrestling company out of Okanagan, will be holding an event at the Lions Community Hall with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the bell ringing at 7 p.m.

Thrash Champion ‘Cougar Meat Kid’ teams up with the BC Interior Champion ‘The Vixen’ Jade to take on Alberta’s Blonde Bombshell’ Angelica and her boyfriend, Sydney Steele, for an intergender tag team match. Next up is a grudge match between Kyle ‘the Future Legend” Sebastian and Slave “the Homicidal Maniac.’ Other wrestlers getting into action are Dewey Robson, Ace Redmann Junior, the Black Dragon, Michal ‘Top Drawer’ More, Camaro ‘Northern Nightmare’ Cope and Marty ‘Mad Dog’ Sugar.

“Thrash Wrestling has a reputation for some hard-hitting, action-packed matchups,” said Nick Szalanski, promoter/wrestler. “Keeping in mind, it’s a great night out for the whole family. Fans can also expect lots of humour, acrobatics, wise-cracking antics from some of the sport’s most colourful characters.

Tickets are only $15 and $10 for kids under 12. They can be purchased at Barriere Country Feeds or online at eventbrite.ca.

Barriere Star Journal