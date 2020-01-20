Pro wrestlers will use tables, ladders, chairs to try to win the title

B.J. Laredo and Jordie Taylor battle atop a ladder during a VIPW main event. The two competitors will be involved in a four-way tables, ladders and chairs match for the title on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Nanaimo’s Departure Bay Activity Centre. (News Bulletin file photo)

In pro wrestling, tables, ladders and chairs aren’t always used for their intended purpose, so fans can anticipate mayhem this weekend in Nanaimo.

Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling is promoting a show at the Departure Bay Activity Centre on Saturday, Jan. 25, called TLC 2020.

The tables, ladders and chairs main event will see Jordie Taylor defending his VIPW championship belt against Riea Von Slasher, Nolan James and Nanaimo’s B.J. Laredo.

VIPW hasn’t announced other matches, but there will be a full card of action starting at 7 p.m. that night.

“Don’t miss your chance to catch all the high-flying, hard-hitting, keep-you-on-the-edge-of-your-seat action,” notes an event press release.

Tickets are $15 at the door or $20 for front row, or $10 general admission and $15 for front row in advance at That 50’s Barbershop, Centre Court Collectibles and Heavy D’s Barbershop. Tickets are also available online at https://squareup.com/store/Viprowrestling/. Kids five and under will be admitted free.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

