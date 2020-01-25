Pro wrestler Raven to re-live ECW, WCW, WWE days

A former pro wrestler is bringing his tales from the ‘Monday Night Wars’ to town.

Raven, a former ECW heavyweight champion, was part of WCW Nitro during the late ’90s and then went on to WWE.

According to an event press release, Raven will “tell stories from his crazy career in the world of pro wrestling” on Friday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. at the Queen’s. The show is 19-plus. Admission is $30, or $60 for admission plus a VIP meet and greet between 4-6 p.m.

Visit http://showpass.com for tickets.

