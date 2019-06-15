Princess Maggie student to represent Team BC at National High School Finals Rodeo

Vanessa Caverly is the South All Around Cowgirl for 2019 and South Season Leader in 3 of her event

Vanessa Caverly, Grade 11 student at Princess Maggie, is pleased to announce she'll be representing Team BC at the upcoming National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming, on July 14 to 20. (Photo by Bernie Hudmya)

Willowbrook’s Vanessa Caverly and her horse will be trotting their way to the National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming, on July 14 to 20.

Caverly, a Grade 11 student at Princess Maggie, is an avid equestrian who competes in barrel racing, goat tying, breakaway roping and team roping. She is currently the South Season Leader in three of her events and the South All Around Cowgirl for 2019.

Photo by Bernie Hudyma

“She went into the BC High School Rodeo Finals (on June 7 to 9) in Fort St. John leading with the most points in the entire province,” states a release. “Vanessa will represent Team BC (at the National High School Finals) as one of only four contestants in each event. This will be Vanessa’s second time competing at this event, since she qualified last year and she hopes to qualify again in Grade 12 and continue with rodeo at college upon her graduation in 2020.”

READ MORE: Down home flavour to this weekend’s Okanagan rodeo

In addition, Caverly will also compete at the Canadian Finals from July 26 to 28 in Merritt.

“Her dream is to compete at the Calgary Stampede and the NFR in Las Vegas one day,” states the release.

Caverly would like to thank her sponsors CSI Saddle Pads, as well as local companies Huber Bannister Chevrolet and Accent Fireplace Gallery for their continued support.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.