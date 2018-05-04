Prince Rupert’s badminton crew hits the road

Members of Prince Rupert’s badminton club competed in the North Central badminton tournament on April 27. (Photo submitted by Kalie Anderson)

Prince Rupert’s badminton club went on the road April 27-29 where they competed in the North Central Badminton Tournament in Prince George.

The 12 players made the trip this year where they competed against some of the best amateur players in B.C. and Alberta in the 77-player tournament.

Phat Tran, one of the players who went to Prince George, said Prince Rupert players have been attending the tournament for more than 10 years, and all the players look forward to playing against better competition.

“It’s always nerve wracking,” he said. “You always have to elevate your games, and compete at your optimal potential.”

In the men’s singles, Phat Tran finished fourth in the A-flight event, while Jonathan Barton, Tam Tran, Clint Franzen and Nate Alcos all made it to the quarterfinal round.

In women’s singles, Kalie Anderson finished third and Amy Dopson finished fifth.

In men’s doubles, Phat Tran and Nate Alcos finished fourth in the A-flight event. Jonathan Barton and Tam Tran lost in the A-flight quarterfinal round, and Clint Franzen and David Tran finished second in the consolation round of the B-flight event.

In mixed doubles, Amy Dopson and Tam Tran lost in the semifinals of the B-flight event, Nate Alcos and Kalie Anderson lost in the B-event quarterfinals, and Phat Tran and Heather Bell came in second place in the B-flight event.

