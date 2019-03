This year's tournament held in Kitimat and Kitamaat Village

Prince Rupert U17 boys took the Junior All Native Basketball Tournament title in Kitimat over the weekend (File photo)

The Prince Rupert U17 boys’ team are the 2019 Junior All Native Basketball champs.

This year’s Junior All Native Basketball Tournament was held in Kitimat and Kitamaat Village starting on March 21, and the U17 Prince Rupert team took the title.

More details to follow…

