Prince Rupert Tribesmen forward, Kai Leighton, dribbles the ball near the three point line during Friday’s finals against Vancity Sons (Photo by Kieran O’Connor)

Prince Rupert Tribesmen win 2018 Junior All Native Basketball Tournament

The Tribesmen remained undefeated throughout the tournament

  • Mar. 23, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The 2018 Junior All Native title is coming to the Northwest.

The Prince Rupert Tribesmen beat the Vancity Sons 69-61 in the U-17 boys finals of the tournament at Capilano University in North Vancouver on March 23.

The tribesmen rallied after falling behind 33-30 at halftime of the game.

Earlier in the day, the Kaien Island Thunder lost to the Greenville Timberwolves 55-51 in the semi-finals of the U-17 girls division, and the Prince Rupert Synergy Sharks lost to the Nu Na7nita Nuxalk ‘A’ team 72-65 in the finals of the U-13 boys division.

The tournament includes 83 teams from B.C. First Nation communities across four divisions, U17 Boys, U17 Girls, U13 Boys and U13 Girls.

More to follow

