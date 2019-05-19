Prince Rupert to send a high school golf team to provincials

For the first time in more than six years, Charles Hays Secondary School has a golf club

Charles Hays Secondary School student Liam McChesney smashes his ball off the tee deck during a competition against peers on May 16 for the final spot on the provincial team. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

On soggy fairways and greens, three young golfers competed against each other for the final spot on the Charles Hays Secondary School provincial team.

After the 18th hole, on Thursday, May 16, it was still a three-way tie between Kaiden Munro, Noah Aceto and Liam McChesney. They had to play three extra holes to decide on the winner, and in the end it was Liam McChesney.

The team will be made up five players: Jonathan Pirillo, Nick Pirillo, Gavin McNeice, Arlen Deschamp and McChesney.

“Most of the schools that are AAA are realistically a AAAA school but they have to play down because there’s no AAAA division in golf,” McChesney said. “We’ll be playing against the bigger schools in Vancouver and then the smaller private schools we’ll be playing together in AA and single.”

It’s been more than six years since there’s been a Prince Rupert high school team. The official team shirts are still on their way. The new head golf pro, Tyler Stene, said one of his main goals this year was to increase the junior program.

“By doing so, I got the high school program back up and running, which I think hasn’t been a thing for six or seven years, and hopefully more kids are going to play every year and have a chance for some scholarships,” Stene said.

The high school program runs every Thursday, and every once and a while a Charles Hays player will book a lesson with him privately.

“I think just having a new pro here sparked our interest, and yeah, he’s pretty good. He’s a good coach. He knows a lot about golf and everything about the game,” McChesney said.

Provincials will be held at Pheasant Glen Golf Resort. Starting Monday, June 3 is the practice round, and the competition runs from June 4-5.

