Prince Rupert Rapids end swim season on a high

The Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club (PRASC) ended their season on high last weekend, hosting the year-end Prince Rupert Invitational Swim Meet at the Earl Mah Aquatic Centre on June 2 and 3.
Clubs from Smithers and Kitimat made the trip to Prince Rupert where they competed to put up their best times.
PRASC had the highest points total from the weekend, accumulating 1,019 points and winning medals in a variety of categories.
In the 10-and-under girls division, Heidi Bellis won an overall silver medal with three first place finishes, two second place finishes and a third place finish . Lily McDonald won an overall bronze medal with two first place finishes (50-metre butterfly and 100-metre backstroke), two second place finishes, and two third place finishes .
In 10-and-under boys division, Magnus Veldman won overall gold with four firsts and two second place finishes . He also set the club record for the 100- and 200-metre butterfly and the 400-metre individual medley.
In the 12-and-under girls division, Iona Riesen won overall gold with six firsts . Sharmonie Pedersen won overall bronze with three firsts and three thirds .
In the 12-and-under boys division, Jakob Hall won overall silver with four firsts and two second place finishes .
In the 14-and-under girls division, Natalie DeMille won overall gold with six first place finishes . Piper McWilliams won overall silver with three firsts and three second place finishes . Chantelle Vera took overall bronze with two firsts , one second and one third place finish .
In the boys 14-and-under division, Isaac Dolan won overall gold with six first place finishes .
In the girls 15-and-over division, Amy Leighton won gold with six first place finishes . Lauryn Fontaine won overall silver with three first place finishes, two second place finishes and one third place finish . Hannah Toye took home bronze with two first place finishes three second place finishes and one third place finish .
In the boys 15-and-over division, Jarred McMeekin won overall gold with five first place finishes and one second. Zach Dolan and Kobi Franes tied for the silver place finish and Warren Barton took home bronze with two first place finishes, three second place finishes and one fourth place finish .
Kitimat’s swim club came in second with 411 points and Smithers’s swim club was third with 139 points.
