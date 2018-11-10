Prince Rupert Rampage suffers its first loss of the season.

Prince Rupert's perfect season comes to an end with a 4-3 loss at the hands of the River Kings

Terrace and Rupert centres await the drop of the puck during Saturday night’s game. (Nick Laws/ The Northern View)

Prince Rupert falls to the River Kings ending their bid at a perfect season.

Terrace beat the Rampage by a final score of 4-3 in Saturday, Nov. 10s game in a nail-biter that was close from start to finish.

It was an uncharacteristically low scoring affair between the two teams, considering the previous two matchups saw at least 12 combined goals scored.

Terrace held a 1-0 lead through the first period.

The score would stay 1-0 until a little over half way through the second when defenseman Jacob Santurbana scored to level things at 1-1.

It had looked as if the game would be going into the third a tie, until with only three seconds left in the middle frame, Terrace converted on a two on one breakaway to make the score 2-1. Prince Rupert would score less than a minute into the third making it 2-2, then the teams traded goals making it 3-3. And with six minutes left in the game, Ben Reinbolt gave Terrace the lead and they never looked back from there.

The final 30 seconds of the third was a flurry of Rampage chances, but River King goalie Darren Bealiea stood tall and stymied Rupert’s final onslaught.

With the loss, Rupert drops to 6-1 on the season while the River kings improve to 3-4 on the year.

First place is still firmly in Rupert’s grasp as they will look to put this one behind them as they prepare to face the Williams Lake Stampeders next week on November 17.

