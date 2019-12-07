Prince Rupert Rampage in the community

A focus on giving back makes the team popular both on and off the ice

Prince Rupert Rampage player Rylan Burns visits with an Acropolis Manor resident and family member during 2018 Halloween celebrations at the Manor. (Submitted by Rupert Rampage)

Tonight at intermission of the Rampage game against Terrace, fans will have the chance to take part in the team’s 3rd annual Teddy Bear Toss, with all furry friends collected going to the Salvation Army to become holiday presents for kids in town. It’s one of many ways the team gives back to Prince Rupert.

Members of the Prince Rupert Rampage have established a tradition of strong volunteer work in the community. This includes being active at events such as Seafest, Winterfest, Halloweenfest, the Terry Fox Run, minor hockey practices, visits to the Acropolis Manor, and more.

Members of Rupert Rampage and Prince Rupert Minor Hockey players Payton Movold, Mason Horne, Cameron Horne, Owen Davies and Wade Burton all volunteered at McDonalds Prince Rupert. (Rupert Rampage Facebook Image)

Players from the Prince Rupert Rampage stopped by to take on some formidable opponents. Finley Murphy takes on Tyler Ostom from the Rampage in a one on one showdown. (Emily Kawaguchi photo)

Much of their time is spent with tomorrow’s hockey stars, whether it be taking part in practices at the rink, or playing pickup road hockey games against kids during Seafest. Marching in parades with the local hockey stars of tomorrow is also a favourite activity for Rampage players.

Members of the Prince Rupert Rampage were on hand for the Terry Fox run. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The team works closely with the Special Events Society to see where their volunteer help is most needed. This month for instance, they will be assisting with the hanging of Christmas lights for Winterfest, as well as collecting food donations for the Salvation Army to be distributed just before Christmas.

