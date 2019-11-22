Prince Rupert hits the pool at CBIG Fall Invitational

Jarred McMeekin and Warren Barton pose with their medals at the 2019 CBIG Fall Invitational in Prince George. Barton won the Gold Aggregate in the 15 and over boys age group, while McMeekin grabbed the bronze. (Submitted photo)

A cohort of Prince Rupert swimmers made the trip to Prince George for the CBIG Fall Invitational from Nov. 15-17, scoring a number of individual and team achievements in the competition.

Approximately 200 swimmers took part in the swim meet, which handed out winners in both individual and team categories. Team tallies were determined by adding the aggregate scores of members from the eight competing swim clubs up for a total. Prince Rupert placed fourth overall with a final score of 1777.5, finishing just ahead of Quesnel and just behind Williams Lake. Hosts Prince George were the winners with 5496.5 points, with Kamloops placing second at 3561.

Jarred McMeekin (17) was the Prince Rupert standout on the weekend, winning the Gold Aggregate award for most total points in the 15 and over boys category. McMeekin won the 100 and 200-metre freestyles, the 50 and 100-metre butterflys, and the 50-metre breaststroke.

Warren Barton (17) had a big weekend as well, winning the Bronze Aggregate in the 15 and over boys category. Barton won the 50-metre and 200-metre backstrokes, and achieved a new time in the “Far Western” qualifiers by completing the 50-metre freestyle in just 25.46.

Heidi Bellis (11) added another successful swim meet to her resume, winning the 50-metre butterfly by setting a new ManSask AA time of 38.10. Bellis also achieved a new B.C Tier 1 time in the 200-metre freestyle at 2:47.10. Fellow 11-year-old Chase McWilliam was a winner as well, topping the field in the 50-metre breaststroke.

There were several new ManSask A times set by Rupert swimmers as well. Bailey Ward (17) swam the 50-metre butterfly in just 32.97, Isaac Mastroianni (16) finished the same event in 33.60, while adding another ManSask A time in the 50-metre backstroke at 34.49. Landen Franes (16) scored a pair of top times, swimming the 50-metre backstroke in 34.27 and the 50-metre breaststroke in 36.27. Sibling Carina Franes (11) earned herself a ManSask A time by completing the 100-metre individual medley in 1:39.26.

Finally on the relay front, the senior boys team of Jarred McMeekin, Warren Barton, Isaac Dolan and Isaac Mastroianni could not be beat as they placed first in the 200-metre freestyle and 200-metre individual medley relays.

