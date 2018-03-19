Prince Rupert beats defending champs in day one of Junior All Native Tournament

Recap from Junior All Native Tournament Day one

Here’s a wrap up of day 1 at the Junior All Native Tournament

Prince Rupert Tribesmen: 2-0

The U-17 boys team’s tournament got of to a strong start as they beat the Surrey Complex 100-37. The Tribesmen followed up that win with a 89-87 victory against the defending champion Vancity Sons later in the afternoon.

The Tribesmen will have the day off before playing again on Wednesday.

Kaien Island Thunder: 1-0

The U-17 girls team won in their opening game against Bella Bella 52-33. They next play the Hesquiaht Storm tomorrow at noon.

Prince Rupert Synergy Sharks: 1-0

The U-13 boys team dominated the NCN Young Guns 76-26 on Monday morning. They next play the Vancity Warriors gold team tomorrow at 1:00 p.m.

Lax Kw’Alaams Strikettes: 0-0

The U-13 girls team plays their first game tomorrow morning against Nanaimo