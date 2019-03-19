Prince George sweeps Chilliwack Chiefs out of BCHL playoffs

The BCHL's regular season champs were taken out in four straight by their Mainland division rivals.

The Chilliwack Chiefs have been bounced out of the BCHL playoffs, victims of a four-game sweep at the hands of a Mainland division rival.

The Prince George Spruce Kings downed the Chiefs 3-1 Tuesday night at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena in Prince George, finishing off a dominant performance in the second round series.

In four games the Spruce Kings out-scored Chilliwack 21-3. Even though the final score was closer in game four, one team was clearly on another level.

Chilliwack was out-shot 36-15, continuing a trend of easy nights for Prince George netminder Logan Neaton. In four games he not once faced more than 20 shots (19-20-13-16) and his goals-against average coming out of the series has shrunk to a microscopic 1.29.

Chiefs goalie Daniel Chenard had his strongest game of the series, stopping 33 of 36 pucks, but the first minute of this one was a killer as PG defenceman Max Coyle beat him to open the scoring just 23 seconds in.

Chong Min Lee’s third of the playoffs at 12:58 game the Spruce Kings a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes.

After a scoreless middle frame, Chilliwack set up a dramatic finish when Brett Rylance scored shorthanded midway through period three.

But with just six shots total in the final frame, they weren’t beating Neaton twice, and a Dustin Manz goal with 1:04 remaining in the game ended the suspense.

Prince George moves on to the third round to face the winner of the Island division final between Victoria and Powell River.

The Chiefs are done.