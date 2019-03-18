Prince George demolishes Chilliwack to take commanding 3-0 series lead

The Spruce Kings won 8-0 at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena and can eliminate the Chiefs in game four

Coming back from an 0-3 playoff deficit once was an impressive feat, but now the Chilliwack Chiefs have to do it again if they are to stay alive in the BCHL playoffs.

Chilliwack is once again in an 0-3 hole after a road loss at Prince George Monday night.

And this time they aren’t facing a fragile foe. They’re facing a juggernaut that has completely wrecked them in two of the three games so far.

Game three was an 8-0 rout for the Spruce Kings, eclipsing the 7-0 beating they applied to the Chiefs in game one. PG has outscored Chilliwack by a 17-2 margin, dominating the BCHL’s regular season champs in a way no one would have predicted when this series began.

Prince George out-shot the Chiefs 40-13 Monday, giving goalie Logan Neaton one of the easier shutouts he’ll ever have.

At the other end, Daniel Chenard was chased for the second time in the series, lasting 40 minutes and giving up seven goals.

Ben Poisson beat him for a pair in the first period, with Layton Ahac and Lucas Vanroboys also scoring. Poisson, Nolan Welsh and Nick Bochen scored in the middle frame and Jay Keranen put a puck behind backup goalie Nolan Hildebrand to wrap up the scoring in period three.

PG had 10 power play chances and scored on five of them, ripping Chilliwack’s normally reliable penalty kill to shreds.

The Chiefs misfired on the only power play chance they had.

Failing to toe the fine line between controlled and out-of-control aggression, Chilliwack took three misconducts (Clarke Nelson, Chase Nameth and Cole Donhauser) while the home team took none.

It’s a lot for the Chiefs to try to bounce back from, but they’ll give it a go Tuesday night when game four is played at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena.