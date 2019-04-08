Prince George and Vernon match up in BCHL Fred Page Cup final

The Spruce Kings and Vipers are the last teams standing in the chase for a championship.

The team that bounced the Chilliwack Chiefs from the playoffs is getting set to play in the BCHL final.

The Prince George Spruce Kings will take on the Vernon Vipers in their quest for a Fred Page Cup.

The best-of-seven series starts Friday night in PG.

Prince George swept the Victoria Grizzlies in the third round while the Vipers took five games to eliminate the defending champion Wenatchee Wild.

The Spruce Kings were the second place team in the Mainland division’s regular season standings while Vernon finished fourth in the Interior division.

The winner of the BCHL title moves on to face the Brooks Bandits or Spruce Grove Saints for the Doyle Cup.

The BCHL champion also has a very good chance of playing in the RBC Cup national championship tournament, no matter what happens with the Doyle Cup.

Brooks is hosting. If they beat Spruce Grove as expected, the Pacific spot should go to the BCHL’s best.