Pride Gym BBJ fighters excel at Spokane Submission Challenge

Pride Gym sent a small but powerful contingent of fighters to the Spokane Submission Challenge on Jan. 4-5.

All seven of Pride Gym’s Brazilian Jiu Jitsu members came away with a medal from the international competition hosted by the Spokane Valley BJJ, an amazing feat for the Greater Trail gym.

The challenging competition saw youth members Mackena Cousineau win gold in both Gi and No Gi, and Hudson Richardson capture gold in No-Gi.

Gi and No Gi are the two forms of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Gi Jiu Jitsu is grappling with the use of a traditional Gi, which allows the athlete to grab the clothing of their opponent. No Gi is grappling without the traditional uniform, instead the competitor wears shorts and a rash guard. In No Gi you cannot grab your opponent’s clothing.

Youth members engaged in three-minute matches with a one minute overtime round, if necessary. The older competitors battled for a maximum five-minute round, and a one-minute overtime if needed.

Pride Gym’s Noah Champagne was bumped up to the adult Blue belt division and finished with two bronze medals, while Keanan Patershuk earned gold in No Gi and silver in Gi.

Brandon Krumm also took home a gold medal in No Gi, and Christopher Lemieux finished with a bronze in Gi and a silver medal in No-Gi.

Gilbert Champagne won bronze in Gi and finished No-Gi with a silver medal.

The Spokane Submission Challenge is the only local tournament in Spokane and holds three tournaments a year. The club’s credo is to grow the sport through training, exposure and personal challenge.

“We believe that in order to contribute to the growth of Jiu Jitsu, we must facilitate the challenging of the students. It is only by testing the abilities in a ‘real-life’ situation that we can begin to see growth in the sport. This is the fundamental idea behind The Spokane Submission Challenge.”