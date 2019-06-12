Pre-season set for Kelowna Rockets

The Kelowna Rockets have given fans a look at the upcoming pre-season games.

After a busy WHL Draft and off-season, the Rockets’ upcoming pre-season games will help determine how the team is looking as it heads into the 2019-2020 season, where they will host the Memorial Cup next May.

The Rockets will return to Prospera Place Aug. 30 for the first of a six-game pre-season. Kelowna will host the Victoria Royals in one of three home games leading up to the WHL regular season.

The pre-season schedule for the @Kelowna_Rockets. After a busy draft and off-season, and the pending results of the upcoming NHL draft, the excitement of the season and 2020 Memorial Cup is beginning to bubble. #Kelowna #WHL pic.twitter.com/1Y8gZA5FPl — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) June 12, 2019

Before the pre-season can begin, the Rockets have a few big names expected to be called in the upcoming NHL draft starting June 21. Nolan Foote, Kaedan Korczak and Lassi Thomson are a trio of Rockets who have been scouted to be potential first-round picks.

READ MORE: Rockets make big moves at WHL draft

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets announce Memorial Cup incentives for season tickets holders

The results of the draft, and the new names added to the Rockets during the off-season, will help paint a picture of how strong the Rockets will be as they head into the pre-season, and get ready to for the 2020 Memorial Cup.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.