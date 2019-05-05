PQB’s Les Formidables the best at Snow to Surf relay

Les Formidables may have been the oldest team at the 37th Annual Royal Lepage Comox Valley Snow to Surf Adventure Relay but they were the best.

Submitted photoLes Formidables team celebrate their gold medal win at the 37th Annual Royal Lepage Comox Valley Snow to Surf Adventure Relay. Back, from left: Penny Youngash, Sheri Plummer, Judy Kemp, Diane Sharp; front, from left: Bertrand Girard, Chis Johnstone. Missing Greg Sabo, Sharon Chesham, and Doane Grinnel.

With a combined total age of 610 years, the Parksville Qualicum Beach team soared to the top in the race that incorporates alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, running, mountain biking, kayaking, road cycling and canoeing to claim the gold medal in the Great Grand Masters Mixed division with an overall time of five hours, 19 seconds.

Competitors started at the top of Mount Washington and worked their way down to mountain, across Comox Lake and paddle up the Courtenay River to Comox Harbour.

Team member Sheri Plummer said this was their best finish ever and they were very pleased with their performances. The team consisted of Penny Youngash, Plummer, Judy Kemp, Diane Sharp, Bertrand Girard, Chis Johnstone, Greg Sabo, Sharon Chesham, and Doane Grinnel.

Other Parksville Qualicum Beach teams that won a medal was Great Expectations, which finished second in the Great Grand Masters Men Division. The team is made up of Bill Vinton, Paul Connor, Roy Kregosky, Reg Martin, Randy Flello, Bruce Macmillan, Andrew Mackay, Tony Sweet and John William Berger. They took home the silver medal.

Parksville Panters led by Rob Waite took home the bronze in the Grand Masters Mixed Division.

— NEWS Staff