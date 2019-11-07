PPW crowning first champion in Abbotsford on Saturday

History is set to be made at the Abbotsford Arts Centre on Saturday night, as Pacific Pro Wrestling will crown its first-ever champion.

The PPW Championship Tournament event will see eight men battle it out to see who will emerge as the promotion’s inaugural title holder.

First round matches are: Elliot Tyler vs. Bishop, Todd Quality vs. Shreddz, Matt Xstatic vs. Judas Icarus and Eddie Osbourne facing the winner of a match earlier in the night featuring Daniel Makabe vs. Collin Cutler.

All the men qualified for the tournament by winning matches earlier this year at PPW events.

Both Bishop and Osbourne are former NWA Canadian Heavyweight champions, and are two of the likely favourites to win the gold. However, another competitor to watch is Icarus, who won the annual ECCW Pacific Cup tournament back in March. Abbotsford resident Todd Quality may also have the potential to go deep in the tournament, as he will likely have the support of many local fans.

The winners of all four of the first-round matches will then advance to a fatal four-way match at the end of the show. Wrestlers can be eliminated by pinfall, submission or being thrown over the top rope.

Other action on Saturday includes a six-man tag featuring the trio of Billy Suede, Tony Baroni and Travis Williams battling the team of Artemis Spencer and the Voros Twins. Williams is the current ECCW Canadian champion, while Spencer is the ECCW champion. Earlier this year, Spencer competed at the prestigious Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which features the top independent wrestling talent in the world. Spencer also held the Seattle-based DEFY world title for much of 2019.

Women’s action on Saturday features Nicole Matthews taking on KC Spinelli. Both women are acclaimed competitors on the independent scene. Matthews is the current ECCW Women’s champion and competed at the WWE’s Mae Young Classic in 2018. Spinelli has competed all across North America and England and has appeared for IMPACT Wrestling.

The doors open for the event at 6:45 p.m., with the pre-show running from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event itself begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at eventbrite.ca/e/ppw-championship-tournament-tickets-75714954467 or at the door.