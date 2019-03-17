Powder report: Sunny skies and little new snow on area mountains

Spring is coming quickly to the valley, but there is still good skiing and boarding to be had at the Southern Interior’s mountain resorts.
Skiers at Big White can expect hard packed and machine groomed runs, unlimited visibility and balmy temperatures hovering just above freezing. No new snow has fallen in the past 24 hours but 11 centimetres have been added to the 243 cm alpine base over the past week.
At SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon, the wind is calm and the temperature sits above freezing. Over the past week seven cm of snow has fallen.
Apex Mountain Resort has also enjoyed seven cm of new snow over the past week and as of 8:00 a.m. the temperature was sitting right at 0 C.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort received a one cm dusting of fresh powder over the past 24 hours and under sunny skies, the temperature on the mountain sits at -1 C.
