Powder report: Lots of sun and some snow on Okanagan Mountains

Sunny skies and calm winds will make for an enjoyable day on the slopes

The skiing and snowboarding season is still in full swing on Okanagan Mountains. (File Photo)

Some mountains have received more snow than others in the past 24 hours, but skiers and boarders across the region can expect a clear and sunny day.

Big White Ski Resort received a light one-centimetre dusting on top of their 255 cm base over the past 24 hours. The mountain near Kelowna is reporting a current temperature of -12 C and clear skies.

Apex Mountain near Penticton received 13 cm of new snow in the past 24 hours adding to an alpine base of 164 cm. Calm winds, unlimited visibility and a temperature sitting at around -7 C is expected on the mountain. Owing to beautiful conditions in March, Apex now plan to be open for the April 6 to 7 weekend after being closed from April 1 to 5.

The wind will be dead calm and the temperature currently sits at -8.6 C at SilverStar Mountain Resort where no new snow has fallen in the past 24 hours.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort received six cm of snow over the past 24 hours adding to its 217 cm base. Temperatures on the mountain range from -5 C at the village to -15 C at the Subpeak.

