Powder Kings Snow and Shine moving indoors for 2018

The Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club is gearing up for winter this weekend

Micheal Karcher polishing his 2017 Avis Polaris 163 Inch Track Snowmobile at the WL Poder Club Snow N Shine at the Stampede grounds this morning. (Phot by Patrick Davies)

The Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club is gearing up for winter this weekend with its annual ‘Snow and Shine.’

All things winter and snowmobiles will be celebrated for the event, which takes place on Saturday, Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. inside the Williams Lake Trailriders Arena at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds.

This year’s Snow an Shine will be the fourth annual the Powder Kings have hosted in the lakecity.

“We’re going indoors to the Trailriders arena so we’ll all be one big, happy family,” said WLPK director Laurie Snowball. “Everything’s been great in years past, we just can’t predict the weather so we’re moving inside, and the Trailriders have been exceptional and we’re excited to move in for the day.”

The Powder Kings said the event will feature a barbecue put on by Kal Tire of Williams Lake, a vintage sled show and shine, dealer displays, a 50/50 draw, bucket draws, a beer garden and a membership drive.

Also a big attraction at this year’s Snow and Shine, Snowball said, will be 2018 X Games Snowmobile Freestyle and Speed and Style gold medalist, Brett Turcotte, of Clearwater.

“Polaris approached him to ask if he’d like to attend our show and it just worked out that he’s coming back from holidays and was able to fit us in,” Snowball said. “We’re really happy to have somebody like that to come to our little show, and it helps put us on the map. Brock [Hoyer] has other commitments due to his sponsorship and has to be in Saskatchewan.”

Joining Turcotte for out-of-town guests will be BC Snowmobile Federation executive director Donegal Wilson and BCSF area director Peter Doyle.

“They’ll be available to chat with people and to talk about how we’re doing with keeping snowmobiling happening in our areas and advocating for snowmobilers across B.C.,” Snowball said.

The membership drive, on top of all the other sights, will be one of the Powder Kings main focuses, she said.

“A membership including your Yank’s Peak trail pass is $100,” she said. “If you just want to be a basic member without the trail pass it’s $50.”

Children and seniors, meanwhile, are $70 for the membership/trail pass and $20 for a membership without a pass, respectively.

Admission to the Snow n Shine is by donation of a non-perishable item for the local food bank.

“All the dealers are going to have their new and improved there to show off,” Snowball said. “We’ve even got truck and car dealers and snowmobile dealers, as well as Central Cariboo Search and Rescue, and the Conservation Officer Service.

“We want to incorporate all parts of the community and show we’re all in support of each other and, if we can all work together and bring everybody together, that’s the important part.”

So far Spectra Power Sports Ltd., Gordo’s Rent-All, Performance All Terrain and Rentals Ltd. in 100 Mile House, lake City Ford, Gustafson’s Dodge Chrysler Jeep, Meridian RV, Cariboo GM and Heartland Toyota will all have booths setup at the Snow and Shine.

“We’ve got a lot of vendors and it should be lots of fun,” Snowball said.

“And, the best part about this year is, we won’t have to worry about the weather because we’re under cover so rain or shine we’ll be there.”

