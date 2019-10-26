Pow scores 2 as Nelson beats Beaver Valley 3-1

The Leafs and Nitehawks are now tied atop the division

Bryden Pow scored twice as the Nelson Leafs beat the Beaver Valley Nitehawks 3-1 on Friday in Fruitvale.

Joe Davidson also scored for the Leafs (9-2-3), who have now won eight in a row. Anderson Violette meanwhile made 27 saves.

Bradley Ross had the lone goal for the Nitehawks (9-2-3), who are now tied with Nelson for first place in the Neil Murdoch Division. Beaver Valley goaltender Saran Virdee allowed all three goals on 26 shots.

Nelson next plays the 100 Mile House Wranglers at home Saturday night.