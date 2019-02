The Princeton Posse won the first game of the playoff series against Summerland Steam, 7-6 with an early overtime goal Tuesday night.

Seconds before the winning OT goal Tuesday night - photo by Bob Marsh

The score seesawed throughout the evening, confirming predictions that the series will be a tight contest.

The Posse travels to Summerland again tomorrow, and the following two games will be played in Princeton this weekend.