The puck drops tonight at the Princeton arena, as the Posses faces off against the Summerland Steam in the first round of the playoffs in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

The puck drops tonight at the Princeton arena, as the Posses faces off against the Summerland Steam in the first round of the playoffs in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

The best of seven contest sits at 1-1.

The Posse beat the Steam 7-6 in overtime Tuesday, but gave up a two goal lead the following night to lose 6-2.

Game four of the series is also in Princeton, Saturday night.