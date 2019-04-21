Port Hardy Reigns compete in Nanaimo at Island Championships

"We are very fortunate to have this opportunity for our youth in Port Hardy"

It’s been a season full of growth and learning for the Port Hardy Reigns.

The Reigns, a volleyball team comprised of U15 girls, travelled down to Nanaimo to compete at the Island Championships that were held at John Barsby High School April 13-14, where they won one set 28-26 vs. Victoria Black and the final set was a very close 14-16 loss.

With volleyball season coming to a close at the end of April, “from a parents perspective you can definitely see so much improvement since their first game,” said Sandy Grenier, who added not only are the girls becoming better players individually, “but also working better as a team.”

She noted the game scores are becoming much closer and their skills are consistantly improving, “along with their confidence. We are very fortunate to have this opportunity for our youth in Port Hardy, thanks to the coaches for stepping up to coach, the team manager for organizing the practices and tournaments and of course for the sponsorship from local businesses and clubs.”

The Reigns final tournament of the season will be the Provincial Championships held in Abbotsford April 26-27.