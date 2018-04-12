Port Hardy Minor Hockey players shine at awards ceremony

The Port Hardy Minor Hockey Club officially wrapped up hockey season with their Annual General Meeting and Awards Ceremony, held this year at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy.
The April 10 event featured coaches and volunteers presenting each player of the 2017-2018 season with a special award to recognize their participation and hard work as well as awards for Most Improved, Most Dedicated, and Sportsmanship.
Three club-wide awards were also presented including Mentor of the Year which was taken home by Luke Gage, Most Inspirational player, which was taken home by Owain Jewell, and Referee of the year, which was taken home by Peter Carter & Mike MacDonald.
“The season had it’s challenges but was successful largely because of the help of the many volunteers and the time they committed,” said Joe Jewell, Vice-President of the Port Hardy Minor Hockey Club.
Full results from the Port Hardy Minor Hockey Club awards ceremony are as follows:
Initiation
Most Improved: Alexander Elliott
Most dedicated: Mason Hyndman
Sportsmanship: Lincoln Smith
Novice
Most Improved: Marcus Russell
Most dedicated: Mattias Wilson
Sportsmanship: Madelyn Tolmie
Atoms
Most Improved: Mecca Humphrey
Most dedicated: Nathan Klatt
Sportsmanship: Hannah Hunt
Pee Wee
Most Improved: Zander McMillan
Most dedicated: Brooke Mercer
Sportsmanship: Emma Walkus
Bantam
Most Improved: Josh Williamson
Most dedicated: Dawson Lamothe
Sportsmanship: Josh Nielsen
Club wide
Mentor of the Year: Luke Gage
Most Inspirational: Owain Jewell
Referee of the Year: Peter Carter & Mike MacDonald