Port Hardy Minor Hockey handed out its annual year-end awards on the weekend, with four local youth being acknowledged for all their hard work.

Not pictured, the Outstanding Parent Volunteer Award went to Kimberly Hunt and Blair Isaac.

Most Inspirational Player - Kylie Thornton, Novice. (Submitted photo)

Brian Burns Memorial Mentorship Award - Koen Harwood. (Submitted photo)