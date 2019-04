"We are needing a president, head coach, secretary and treasurer before we can get started"

Port Hardy Minor Hockey is looking for people to step up to some positions that are open on the executive so that they can have minor hockey next season.

“We are needing a president, head coach, secretary and treasurer before we can get started on the 2019/2020 season,” said Sabrina Dent. “Please inquire at porthardyminorhockey@gmail.com for more information regarding the responsibilities of each position.”

