Port Alberni’s Luke Bradley named to World Cup Sevens roster

The Rugby World Cup Sevens took place in San Francisco last weekend, and Port Alberni was represented on Team Canada by local athlete Luke Bradley.

Bradley, who plays with the Port Alberni Black Sheep, was called up to the team on July 19, replacing Victoria’s Mike Fuailefau due to injury.

Bradley made his debut with Team Canada in 2016 at the Hong Kong Sevens. He played for the team again in the Canada Sevens in Vancouver earlier this year.

San Francisco 2018 was the seventh edition of the Rugby World Cup Sevens, which takes place every four years. The men’s tournament featured 24 teams split into six pools of four.

Canada’s Men’s Sevens Team closed out the tournament with a 12th place finish.