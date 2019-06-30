Port Alberni Special Olympians awarded

Each year, Port Alberni’s Special Olympians and their coaches are recognized at an annual banquet at Echo Centre. The funding coordinator of the local Special Olympians Liz Riddalls emceed the event on Saturday, June 22.
Volunteers were honoured with pins that were given by Anne Evans. Heather Mollett, Wayne Bernard and Shelley Classon each received a five year pin. Linda Scobbie, Ghes Bailey, Darlene Grears, Roberto Tolfo, Trudy Knoll and Sandra Smith each received a 10 year pin. Kay Sharpe and Erma Hopkins each received a 20 year pin and Gerry Johnston, Barb VanZoeren, Donna Tassie and Thea Rehm each received a 35 year pin.
A newly formed Athletes Council—under the leadership of Simone Myers and guidance of Linda Scobbie and Barb Giesbrecht—voted for the following coaches to receive special awards: Sylvia Wallach and Jaci Gaetz (Bowling), Bill Scobbie (Curling) and Barb Van Zoeren (Floor Hockey).
For the 30th year, the Doug Waller memorial trophy for most improved swimmer was presented by Louise Waller. This year’s recipient was Lucus Bell.
The Colleen Deaken Memorial Trophy was presented to Simone Myers, and the Jim Rutherford Memorial Award for the Most Dedicated Volunteer was awarded to Katherine Taberner by Anne Evans, daughter of the late Jim Rutherford.
If you would like to be a coach, volunteer or a member of the organizing committee with Special Olympics, please call Anne at 250-724-2327.
Figure Skating:
Most Dedicated: Jamie Amos
Most Improved: Kari Trott
Best Sportsman: Matt MacDonald
Basketball:
Most Dedicated: Sebastien Thomas
Most Improved: MJ Dennis
Best Sportsman: Tyler VanKooten
Swimming:
Most Dedicated: Josh Watson
Most Improved: Lucus Bell
Best Sportsman: Richard Morgan
Curling:
Most Dedicated: Michael Booth
Most Improved: Kim Geisbrecht
Best Sportsman: Simone Myers
Floor Hockey:
Most Dedicated: Andrew Geddes
Most Improved: Lee-Anne Billy
Best Sportsman: Branden Pater
Softball:
Most Dedicated: Lee-Anne Billie
Most Improved: Gary Peters
Best Sportsman: Simone Myers
Bocce:
Most Dedicated: Joey Elgood
Most Improved: Ellen Akins
Best Sportsman: Charmaigne Johnson
Track and Field:
Most Dedicated: Joey Elgood and Sarah Riddalls
Most Improved: Ryan Golden
Best Sportsman: Sebastien Thomas
Soccer:
Most Dedicated: Simone Myers
Most Improved: Karly Kluserits
Best Sportsman: Jenna Domovich
Bowling:
Points — 62 — Avalanchers: Anthony Johnson, Lioba Rehm, Karly Kluserits and Michael Bouvette.
Pinfall—50,098—Star Strikers: Brad Cue, Ray Bouvette, Matthew MacDonald and Andrew Geddes.
Team Hi Three—2336—Alley Brats: Tyler VanKooten, Ariel Gust, Dakota Tate, Cheyenne Jokinen and Jade Vilandre.
Team Hi Single—819—Rollerballs: Ken Rudd, Louisa Johnny, Kim Ballan and Ken Tassie.
Ladies Hi Average—180: Jenna Domovich
Ladies Hi Three—599: Cheyenne Jokinen
Ladies Hi Single—274: Louisa Johnny
Men’s Hi Average—184: Michael Booth
Men’s Hi Three—676: Tyler VanKooten
Men’s Hi Single—285: Andrew Geddes.
Special Olympic Playoffs:
A Division +69 Alley Cats: Sebastien Thomas, Crystal Russeau, Dan Noble and Maurice Bernier.
B Division + 318 Alley Oops: Johah Noonan, Chris Schmitz, Richard Morgan and Taylor Atleo.
C Division +1 Alberni Bulldogs: Bryce VanKooten, Jolyn Watts, Brandi MacDonald and Myles Bernard.
D Division +170 Grizzlies: Cody Booth, Shea Lenihan, Wayne Frykas and Len Schwartz.
Special Awards:
Most Improved Averages—Brandi MacDonald started with 74 and ended with 91 +17 and Dakota Tate started with 99 and ended with 111 +12.
Hi/Low Doubles Winners were Maurice Bernier and Thomas Tatoosh.
Family Twosome winners were Karen Tassie and Donna Hedley with a score of 1394.