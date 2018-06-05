Port Alberni rocks the lanes at Special Olympics Bowling Championships

Five Port Alberni bowlers competed amongst 71 members of Team BC at the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Bowling Championships, which took place in Prince Edward Island last month.

Team BC 5- and 10-pin bowlers competed with skill and determination, earning 31 medals and achieving many personal bests.

The Port Alberni Alley Oops finished fifth in the team event, and two bowlers came away with medals. Dawn Mills won a bronze medal in the individual event, while Ken Tassie captured silver.

Port Alberni bowlers Maurice Bernier and Louisa Johnny each finished sixth in their individual events, while Ken Rudd finished seventh.

The bowling contingent of Team BC 2018 is comprised of 56 athletes with intellectual disabilities, 12 coaches and three mission staff members, representing 23 communities across British Columbia.

“Team BC bowlers trained hard for the Bowling Championships, and it was inspiring to see their work pay off,” said Leslie Thornley, Team BC 2018 Chef de Mission.

“Along with achieving an impressive medal count, they recorded many personal bests, made new friends from across the country, and created wonderful memories.”

Team BC athletes from nine other sports will represent B.C. at the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games in Antigonish, Nova Scotia.

This event will take place from July 31 to Aug. 4 and will see athletes compete in athletics, basketball, bocce, golf, powerlifting, rhythmic gymnastics, soccer, softball, and swimming.